Michigan gas prices drop 6 cents from last week, according to AAA

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLNS)—Michigan gas prices have dropped 6 cents compared to last week, according to a AAA report.

The gas price is 22 cents less than November but Michiganders are still paying $1.18 more than 2020.

A strong first full week of December for oil futures brought temporary stability to the marketplace.

“Michigan motorists continue to see some relief at the pump due to lower crude oil prices,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “While crude oil prices increased slightly last week, there are still concerns about rising COVID-19 cases and tighter travel restrictions.”

The report says Lansing is the least expensive area with gas prices with a total of $3.08. Grand Rapids has an average gas price of $3.04, and Benton Harbor has an average of $3.07.

The report found the most expensive gas price average were Marquette ($3.38), Traverse City ($3.32), and Ann Arbor ($3.29).

For more information regarding daily, state, and national gas prices visit Gasprices.aaa.com.