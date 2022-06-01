LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan gas prices increased three cents this week, once again setting a new record high.
Michiganders are paying an average of $4.60 per gallon for regular unleaded.
Drivers are paying an average of $69 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas.
“A spike in demand for the busy Memorial Day weekend helped push Michigan gas prices to a new record high,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “A post-holiday decline in demand could have motorists seeing some stability at the pump, but if crude oil prices continue to trade above $105 per barrel then gas prices will likely remain elevated.”
- Most expensive gas price averages: Metro Detroit ($4.71), Marquette ($4.65), Ann Arbor ($4.62)
- Least expensive gas price averages: Grand Rapids ($4.49), Saginaw ($4.53), Lansing ($4.54)
However, average gasoline prices in Lansing have decreased by 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week.
According to GasBuddy, The average gas price in Lansing is $4.55 per gallon. That’s 52.8 cents per gallon more than a month ago and $1.54 higher than a year ago.
The national average price of gas has increased by 0.9 cents per gallon in the last week, bringing the average to $4.60 per gallon. The national average has soared up 42.8 cents per gallon from a month ago.
Despite the record high, the price of diesel has fallen four cents nationally in the last week.
“After several weeks of soaring gas prices, last week saw prices nationally slow down ahead of Memorial Day, but I’m afraid the good news ends there. While gasoline demand has been seasonally soft, the large decline in refining capacity over the last few years has meant that refiners are struggling to produce even lower amounts of refined products. This has led inventories to struggle to see any gains, boosting concern that they won’t be able to catch up… Motorists in the Great Lakes could see prices jump early in the week to new record highs, and the rest of the nation will follow. Odds are rising that we’ll eventually see the national average reach that dreaded $5 per gallon.”
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy