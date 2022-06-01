LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan gas prices increased three cents this week, once again setting a new record high.

Michiganders are paying an average of $4.60 per gallon for regular unleaded.

Drivers are paying an average of $69 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas.

“A spike in demand for the busy Memorial Day weekend helped push Michigan gas prices to a new record high,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “A post-holiday decline in demand could have motorists seeing some stability at the pump, but if crude oil prices continue to trade above $105 per barrel then gas prices will likely remain elevated.”

Most expensive gas price averages: Metro Detroit ($4.71), Marquette ($4.65), Ann Arbor ($4.62)

gas price averages: Metro Detroit ($4.71), Marquette ($4.65), Ann Arbor ($4.62) Least expensive gas price averages: Grand Rapids ($4.49), Saginaw ($4.53), Lansing ($4.54)

However, average gasoline prices in Lansing have decreased by 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week.

According to GasBuddy, The average gas price in Lansing is $4.55 per gallon. That’s 52.8 cents per gallon more than a month ago and $1.54 higher than a year ago.

The national average price of gas has increased by 0.9 cents per gallon in the last week, bringing the average to $4.60 per gallon. The national average has soared up 42.8 cents per gallon from a month ago.

Despite the record high, the price of diesel has fallen four cents nationally in the last week.