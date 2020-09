LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are up 10-cents compared to last week. Michigan drivers are now paying an average price of $2.16 per gallon for regular unleaded.

This price is the exact same as this time last month, but still 49 cents less than this time last year.

According to AAA, motorists are now paying an average of $32 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of $12 from when prices were their highest last July.