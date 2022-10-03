LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Well, those lower gas prices were fun while they lasted.
In the last week, gas prices in the Great lakes State have jumped a whopping 23 cents per gallon compared to a week ago.
According to AAA, Michiganders are now paying $4.17 per gallon for regular fuel.
The price is 33 cents more than a month ago and 96 cents more than this time last year.
“Michigan drivers are seeing noticeably higher prices at the pump with the state average jumping above $4 a gallon once again,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “If demand remains robust as supply tightens, drivers should brace for rising pump prices through the week.”
- Most expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($4.26), Metro Detroit ($4.20), Ann Arbor ($4.17)
- Least expensive gas price averages: Traverse City ($4.03), Benton Harbor ($4.13), Grand Rapids ($4.14)