LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Well, those lower gas prices were fun while they lasted.

In the last week, gas prices in the Great lakes State have jumped a whopping 23 cents per gallon compared to a week ago.

According to AAA, Michiganders are now paying $4.17 per gallon for regular fuel.

The price is 33 cents more than a month ago and 96 cents more than this time last year.

“Michigan drivers are seeing noticeably higher prices at the pump with the state average jumping above $4 a gallon once again,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “If demand remains robust as supply tightens, drivers should brace for rising pump prices through the week.”