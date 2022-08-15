LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gas prices across the Great Lakes State have dropped nine cents from a week ago and have now crossed a big barrier.

According to AAA, Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.95 per gallon for regular unleaded, the first time in months that the average price has been below $4 per gallon.

That’s the lowest price for gas since April 2022, and 77 cents less than this time last month. However, it is still 69 cents more than this time last year.

“Michigan motorists are beginning to see gas prices below $4 a gallon for the first time in over three months,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “If oil prices continue to decline, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices decrease.”

Drivers are paying an average of $59 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; an increase of about $8 from 2021’s highest price last November.

gas price averages: Traverse City ($4.27), Marquette ($4.12), Ann Arbor ($4.09) Least expensive gas price averages: Flint ($3.82), Benton Harbor ($3.86), Grand Rapids ($3.87)

CURRENT AND PAST PRICE AVERAGES

Regular Unleaded Gasoline

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago 2021 Low 2021 High Record High National $3.96 $3.97 $4.07 $4.61 $3.19 $2.25 (Jan. 1) $3.42 (Nov. 5) $5.02 (June 2022) Michigan $3.95 $3.95 $4.04 $4.72 $3.26 $2.17 (Jan. 10) $3.43 (Nov. 7) $5.22 (June 2022) Detroit $3.99 $3.97 $4.01 $4.78 $3.35 $2.20 (Jan. 7) $3.40 (Nov. 6) $5.31 (June 2022) Courtesy: AAA

To view AAA’s state and metro gas averages, click here.