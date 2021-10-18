Michigan gas prices slightly decline, according to AAA data

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLNS)—Michigan gas prices have gone down by 2 cents compared to last week, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Last week, gas prices hit a 2021 high for the state of Michigan.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.31 per gallon for regular unleaded gas. The data suggests high crude prices could be the main reason to blame for rising pump prices.

“Despite a decrease in demand, high crude prices above $80 a barrel continue to keep pump prices elevated,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.

The most expensive gas prices range from $3.37 in Marquette, $3.34 in Saginaw, and Lansing remains high ranging at $3.34 per gallon.

The least expensive gas prices are in Ann Arbor and Jackson with $3.28 per gallon, and $3.30 per gallon in Flint.