LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Republican Party has canceled its watch party event Tuesday over threats they say were made at party headquarters earlier in the morning.

The MI GOP says ‘violent threats’ were made towards a female staff member at the party’s headquarters.

Lansing police tell 6 News they were called to the MI GOP Headquarters on Seymour Street around 7:42 a.m. for a threat complaint.

When police arrived, the subject who allegedly made the threats was no longer in the area, officials said.

LPD says officers maintained contact with the person who made the call from GOP headquarters in order to make sure the person doesn’t return and are paying extra attention to the area.

The Michigan Republican Party says the events Tuesday led them to cancel the watch party.

“This week, the Michigan GOP experienced several death threats which escalated earlier today when our building received several threats from a bystander who not only verbally assaulted a longtime female staffer but also indicated he was planning on shooting up the building and burning it down,” said Gustavo Portela, Michigan Deputy Chief of Staff and Communications Director.