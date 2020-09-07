Michigan GOP headquarters vandalized

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The downtown Lansing headquarters of the Michigan Republican Party was vandalized and the GOP Party chair is claiming it’s the work of anti-police extremists.

Chairman Laura Cox, a former Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent, said in a published statement:

“This vandalism is emblematic of the chaos sweeping through our nation’s Democrat-run cities, as the radical left uses criminal tactics to try and extort weak politicians into defunding the men and woman who keep us safe…” MIGOP Chairman Laura Cox

Among the numerous statements spray-painted on the building were “F**k ICE”, as well as “F**K Police”, “Abolish Police”, and “F**k 12”, an anti-police slogan.

The Lansing Police Department is investigating.