LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Republican Party has released a response to charges against 16 people who allegedly attempted to orchestrate a false electors scheme during days and weeks following the 2020 election.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday 16 people were being charged with felonies relating to the alleged scheme during the days and weeks following the 2020 election.

Prosecutors allege the group held a secret meeting in the basement of the Michigan Republican Party headquarters on Dec. 14 and signed their names to certificates stating they were the “duly elected and qualified electors for President and Vice President of the United States of America for the State of Michigan.”

A release from the Michigan GOP claims the 16 people charged by Nessel are being “victimized” and referred to the prosecution as “illicit.”

The statement claims that the 2020 election in Michigan “had problems” and “there was potential for the use of an alternative set of electors.”

It also states that the 16 accused people “were put under a grand jury investigation in D.C., yet no charges were brought against them.”

“Aspiring tyrant AG Nessel and her co-conspirators posing as ‘liberals’ have their sights set on preserving, protecting and defending systemic election corruption. This system enables them to flood our governing bodies with individuals who are either actively working toward the destruction of Michigan and America or are being used as mere pawns in their schemes,” the release states.

Officials say that each of the 16 defendants, or their attorneys, has been notified of the charges. The court will provide each with a date to appear before the 54-A District Court in Ingham County for arraignment.

The investigation is ongoing, and Nessel has not ruled out potential charges against additional defendants.