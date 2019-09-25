HILLMAN, Mich. (WLNS/MLive) – The Elk-Viewing Dinner Ride in Northern Michigan has been named a top American attraction.
The leisurely four-hour excursion includes elk-viewing in a horse-drawn carriage as well as gourmet food and local wine at Thunder Bay Resort in Hillman.
The attraction received top honors throughout the years, most recently being named one of the “Best of The Best” Adventure Attractions in North America by Destinations Magazine, according to our media partners at MLive.
The adventure begins in a carriage or sleigh pulled by Belgian draft horses through the resort’s 160-acre elk preserve.
The ride eventually makes its way to the Elk Antler Log Cabin where guests are invited to step back in time for a gourmet meal and local wine.
A “totally unique” attraction east of the Rocky Mountains, it combines education, scenic views, wildlife, food and wine tasting, rustic charm, and adventure in what has been described as a “world class” experience, according to a news release from the resort.
Trip Advisor reviews of the dinner-ride average 4.85, with an overall resort score of 4.5.
While the attraction is offered year-round, fall tends to be the busiest time as male elks fight for dominance during mating season and the tree leaves change colors.
Michigan gourmet dinner and carriage ride named top U.S. attraction
HILLMAN, Mich. (WLNS/MLive) – The Elk-Viewing Dinner Ride in Northern Michigan has been named a top American attraction.