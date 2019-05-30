WATCH: Michigan governor signs overhaul to cut high auto premiums
MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed into law an overhaul of Michigan's car insurance system that will let drivers forego unlimited medical benefits to cover crash injuries.
The Democratic governor signed the bill Thursday at the Detroit Regional Chamber's policy conference on Mackinac Island. She was joined by lawmakers and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.
Whitmer says it's a "historic day" because the cost of auto insurance will go down.
Michigan has the country's highest average premiums.
Whitmer says the law - which will begin to take effect in July 2020 - will lower personal injury protection rates, give people choices and ban insurers from using discriminatory non-driving factors to set rates. She says the bipartisan deal provides momentum for other initiatives such as fixing the roads and closing a skills gap.
Previous
Skubick: Congress stalls on Nassar...
Next
Shelter From The Storm: Watch the...
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- WATCH: Michigan governor signs overhaul to cut high auto premiums
- Double homicide suspect in court today
- Shelter From The Storm: Watch the complete series of special reports
- Skubick: Congress stalls on Nassar investigation; Nessel and Engler standoff continues
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Skubick: Congress stalls on Nassar investigation; Nessel and Engler standoff continues
It appears Congress has put its investigation into the Larry Nassar sexual abuse case on the back...Read More »
-
Double homicide suspect in court today
The man accused of murdering two mid-Michigan women was approved for a competency evaluation in...Read More »
-
WATCH: Michigan governor signs overhaul to cut high auto premiums
Whitmer says it's a "historic day" because the cost of auto insurance will go down.Read More »