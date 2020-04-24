Michigan greenhouses and garden centers set to reopen with safety provisions in place

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Greenhouse Growers Council President said garden centers are prepared to reopen following Gov. Whitmer’s executive order easing restrictions to allow some businesses, including greenhouses and garden centers to reopen.

“Michigan’s greenhouses and garden centers are prepared to reopen with a focus on the safety of our customers and employees. We have put safeguards in place and are ready to resume operations and safely get our product out to customers. Spring is a critical time for our industry and the people we employ, so we are pleased to be able to open our doors and resume operations today. It won’t be business as usual but greenhouses and garden centers appreciate the opportunity to put our safeguards into action and step up to operate safely.” Michigan Greenhouse Growers Council President Dave Mast of Andy Mast Greenhouses in Grand Rapids

Safeguards greenhouses have put into place to protect customers and workers include:

· Offering online shopping, call ahead orders, curbside pickup or delivery as available.

· Limiting the number of customers near the cash registers and in the store at any given time. Many retailers are marking the floor in check-out lines to encourage social distancing.

· Sanitizing all carts, baskets, door handles throughout the day, as well as the credit card pads.

· Sanitizing all surfaces regularly.

· Having hand sanitizer available at the checkout for consumers and staff.

· Requiring social distancing between staff and customers in the store, grounds and greenhouses. Greenhouses are so large, social distancing is not hard and the person-per-square foot guidelines are easily met.

· Greenhouses are also respectfully asking any individual – whether a customer or an employee – exhibiting even minor symptoms to stay home.

Under the executive order, greenhouses and garden centers can open as early as today. For more information on the Greenhouse Growers Council, visit mggc.org.