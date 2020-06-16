Michigan group is short petitions to ban abortion procedure

This Feb. 25, 2020 shows Preterm executive director Chrisse France in the procedure room, in Cleveland. Court decisions in two U.S. states Monday, April 6, allowed abortions to continue after the procedure was caught in the crosshairs of governors’ orders suspending non-essential elective surgeries due to the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan’s elections bureau says a group failed to collect enough petitions to put veto-proof legislation before the Republican-led Legislature that would prohibit a second-trimester abortion procedure.

Monday’s report was a blow to the Michigan Values Life committee. It submitted 380,000 signatures in December, 40,000 more than needed. Staff in the elections bureau, however, estimated there are only about 333,000 valid signatures – 7,276 short.

The staff recommends that the bipartisan Board of State Canvassers deny certification when it meets Thursday. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has vowed to veto identical legislation. But a governor’s veto can be bypassed through the initiative process.