Update: Michigan group will submit petitions to ban abortion method

UPDATE (2:30 p.m.) – The Michigan Values Life coalition submitted 379,418 signatures believed to be valid to the Michigan Bureau of Elections today to initiate legislation to ban dismemberment abortions in Michigan.

The legal signature requirement for citizen-initiated legislation in Michigan is 340,047, based on the total votes for governor in the previous election.

The Bureau of Elections will take several weeks to determine the validity of the submitted signatures, and once enough signatures are confirmed the legislation will be sent to the Michigan Legislature.

ORIGINAL STORY: LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A ballot group is planning to submit petitions to prohibit a second-trimester abortion procedure in Michigan.

The Michigan Values Life committee says it will turn in nearly 380,000 voter signatures to the state on Monday.

It needs roughly 340,000 signatures.

If the petitions are certified as valid, the Republican-led Legislature will have a 40-day window to pass the initiative, and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer can’t veto it.

The dilation and evacuation procedure was used in 7% of abortions in Michigan last year.

Anti-abortion groups call it “dismemberment.” Abortion-rights groups say the procedure is safe and constitutional.