Michigan has 32,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 2,468 deaths

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a news conference on the COVID-19 outbreak and response in Michigan on April 15. 2020. (Courtesy: Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – State officials are confirming there are now 32,000 coronavirus cases and 2,468 COVID-19 related deaths in Michigan.

Those numbers are an increase of 576 cases and 77 deaths from yesterday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released the number just before 3:00 p.m. today.

Sunday, the department confirmed 31,424 cases and 2,391 deaths.

Michigan ranks fourth nationally in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Today’s announcement comes as Michigan’s retail greenhouses and garden centers claim they are ready to reopen with customer safety precautions on May 1.

The Michigan Greenhouse Growers’ Council sent Gov. Whitmer its plan on how garden centers and greenhouses would operate if allowed to reopen May 1.

That plan includes online shopping, call ahead orders, curbside pickup and deliver.

It also includes limiting the number of customers near cash registers and in the store.

”The threat and impact of COVID-19 is real, and we are not discounting that,” said Dave Mast of Andy Mast Greenhouses in Grand Rapids and president of the Michigan Greenhouse Growers Council. “We feel it is our responsibility to operate in a safe way upon reopening and that is why garden centers have taken carefully targeted steps to ensure safe operations, including changes to how we do business.”

Whitmer says she will be deciding on reopening Michigan’s economy as confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths decline in the state.