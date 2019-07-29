Michigan hatchery ready for Arctic grayling

A Lansing firefighter was charged with seven felonies in connection to an incident that occurred this weekend.

Clyde Davis' charges include assault with intent to murder, unlawful imprisonment and domestic violence.

Police responded after midnight on July 26th to an incident at Davis' residence in the 2100 block of Moorwood.

Police say a handgun was fired inside the home and a female with facial injuries at the scene needed medical attention.

Davis left the scene before authorities arrived, but later turned himself in.

Arraignment was held for the assault with intent to murder charge on Friday, July 26th.

On Saturday he bonded out and is scheduled to be back in court next month.