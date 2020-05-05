Michigan health department offers mental health ‘warm line’ to help amid pandemic

With many mental health programs forced to shut down, the state launched the ‘warmline’ to help the many people struggling right now.

“For the most part it’s been services that they used to access in the past, and programs that they can’t now. So the warmline was developed to just make sure that a population wasn’t ignored, or left behind,” said Manager of the Recovery Systems of Care for MDHHS, Pam Werner.

Anyone can call to talk to a trained professional about anything from what they are struggling with during the crisis, to different resources that are available to help, and create a plan.

“We’ve helped navigate a lot of resources that are already within their communities that they may not even know about,” said Werner.

Programs include anything from mental health programs dealing with loss and isolation, to how to make masks, or where to find food, and other resources.

The health department says they have received 3,000 calls, and they want people to know that they are not alone in this fight.

“Some of the things that you are experiencing are what other people are experiencing, and so it may feel unusual to you, but that really a lot of folks also that we are getting calls from have the same things that you are struggling with,” said Werner.

The service is free, and open to calls between 10 am to 2 am. The number is 888-733-7753