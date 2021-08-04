Michigan health dept. calls for indoor masking for all staff, students & visitors

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) issued a recommendation Wednesday, that all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status.

The recommendation is in line with recommendations made by the CDC.

“We are committed to ensuring Michigan students and educators are safe in the classroom, including those who may not yet be vaccinated,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS. “MDHHS is issuing this guidance to help protect Michiganders of all ages. We continue to urge all eligible residents to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible as it is our best defense against the virus and the way we are going to end this pandemic.”

“Our students and staff need to be in schools as much as possible this year,” said State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice. “Following the informed guidance from national and state health experts will help keep our students and staff healthy and help maximize student learning.”

The full list of recommendations include:

Promoting vaccination against COVID-19 for eligible staff and students. Consistent and correct mask use CDC recommends universal indoor masking for all educators, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status. CDC’s order requires all persons – regardless of vaccination status – wear masks on public transportation, including school buses. Physical distancing CDC recommends schools maintain at least three feet of physical distance between students within classrooms, combined with indoor mask wearing by students, teachers and staff, regardless of vaccination status. When it is not possible to maintain a three-foot physical distance, it is especially important to layer multiple other prevention strategies, such as indoor masking, screening testing, cohorting, and improved ventilation to help reduce transmission risk. Screening testing Ventilation Handwashing and respiratory etiquette: Staying home when sick and getting tested

For vaccine, information visit Michigan.gov/COVIDVaccine.