Michigan health experts weigh in on new Covid-19 strain

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)—Health experts in Jackson say, while the Covid-19 positivity rate is trending down, case numbers continue to rise.

“We’re still seeing a little bit of an increase in our positive cases every day by 50 to 60 or somewhere around that neighborhood,” said Health Officer for the Jackson County Health Department, Rashmi Travis.

It’s a rise the Health Department expects to see more of following holiday travel, and gatherings, but will the new Covid 19 strain that’s currently found in three US states add to the pressure? Infectious disease specialists like Dr. Vivek Kak says not to worry, as long as communities continue to follow safety measures.

“This one seems to suggest that it is a slightly more infective than the previous virus strains, but it is not more deadly. This doesn’t kill you off more quickly. This is just more infectious, and that’s not unusual,” said Infectious Disease Specialist at Henry Ford Allegiance Health Systems, Dr. Vivek Kak.

There is more good news. The vaccines being distributed right now will stand-up to the mutated strain as well.

“The vaccines still are efficacious against this strain, so both those things are actually an encouraging point. It means the vaccine is still going to work, and our treatment and mortalities are still working,” said Dr. Kak.

Doctors do say that viruses are always adapting, and this will likely not be the only new strain.

“I think one thing that this has taught us is that no matter how smart we think we are, viruses, and bacteria are a lot smarter than we are. They have been at it a lot longer than we have been around,” said Dr. Kak.

That’s why vaccine distribution is priority number one for the Jackson County Health Department.

“We’ll keep moving forward with the priority groups as we can based on vaccine availability, and doses that arrive,” said Travis.

The Jackson County Health department hopes to receive its next batch in two weeks.