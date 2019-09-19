Michigan health officials provide tips to prevent infant deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Michigan residents can download a free app that allows them to follow the Michigan State Police post that covers their area.

With 30 MSP posts statewide, the MSP Mobile app was launched today to allow users to get local breaking news and information.

Users can also choose to get push notifications for instant notifications on traffic crashes, arrests, criminal investigations, community events as well as other education and prevention information.

“It’s our goal to make connecting with the MSP as easy as possible,” said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the MSP. “This new app puts important public safety information literally in your hand and allows each user to customize their experience and interaction.”

The app also allows users to submit crime tips to the MSP with the option to upload photos or video to support the tip.

Other key features include profiles of Michigan’s most wanted fugitives, help to solve cold cases, contact information and the ability to search the Michigan Public Sex Offender Registry.

MSP Mobile, is available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store by searching for “Michigan State Police.”