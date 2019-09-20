Michigan health officials report new human case of EEE

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Health officials have confirmed that an adult in Calhoun County has Eastern Equine Encephalitis.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Bureau of Laboratories confirms the ongoing threat in Southwest Michigan.
Eight cases of EEE have now been confirmed in residents of Barry, Berrien, Calhoun, Cass, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren counties, including three deaths.
“The increasing geographic spread and increasing number of EEE cases in humans and animals indicate that the risk for EEE is ongoing,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “We continue to urge Michiganders to protect themselves against mosquito bites until the first hard frost.”
Additionally, testing at the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory has recently identified EEE in an animal from Calhoun, Jackson and Montcalm counties. There is an EEE vaccine available for horses, but not for people.
As of Sept. 20, EEE has been confirmed in 21 animals from 11 counties.
These counties include Barry, Berrien, Calhoun, Cass, Genesee, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Lapeer, Montcalm, St. Joseph, and Van Buren. Additional animal cases are under investigation.
MDHHS is encouraging local officials in the affected counties to consider postponing, rescheduling or cancelling outdoor activities occurring at or after dusk, particularly activities that involve children.
