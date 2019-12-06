Michigan high school teacher wins national award

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) - A 24-year-old was arrested earlier this week for the production, distribution and possession of child porn.

Nathanal Pace of Detroit was arraigned yesterday on three counts of production of child sexually abusive material, distribution of child sexually abusive material and possession of child sexually abusive material.

The Michigan State Police became aware of Pace having and sharing child porn online in November. After an investigation and search warrant at his home, they found several items seized as evidence which showed Pace was producing child porn.

He has been turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals and scheduled for a hearing today. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the Internet.

Resources are available to help parents to keep children safe online including the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and MSP ICAC Task Force.

Anyone with information regarding possible child sexual exploitation is highly encouraged to report it to the CyberTipline.