Michigan high schools, casinos, movie theaters, high school sports to shut down for three-weeks

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a briefing on the state of coronavirus in Michigan on Nov. 4, 2020, as Dr. Joneigh Khaldun looks on. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Today, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a new order that puts a three-week pause on a number of indoor social gatherings and other group activities.

Bars and restaurants will be open for outdoor dining, carry-out and delivery only. Gyms will remain open for individual workouts but group exercise classes will be shut down. Casinos and movie theaters will be closed.

Colleges and high schools must all move to remote learning. K-8 schools are allowed to continue with in-person learning.

Professional and college sports will be allowed to continue without fans, however all other organized sports must stop.

Today’s order takes effect on Wednesday, Nov. 18, and is not a blanket stay-home action like in the spring.

“In the spring, we listened to public health experts, stomped the curve, and saved thousands of lives together. Now, we must channel that same energy and join forces again to protect our families, frontline workers and small businesses,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“Right now, there are thousands of cases a day and hundreds of deaths a week in Michigan, and the number is growing. If we don’t act now, thousands more will die, and our hospitals will continue to be overwhelmed. We can get through this together by listening to health experts once again and taking action right now to slow the spread of this deadly virus.”

During her briefing on Nov. 12, Gov. Whitmer called it the “worst week of COVID we’ve ever had.” Since then, cases have risen even further.

In the past two weeks, Michigan has consistently been breaking single-day case records. First, it was 5,000 cases. Then it was 6,000 cases, and yesterday, health officials reported more than 7,000 new cases of COVID-19 statewide. That brought the statewide total to more than 250,000 cases since the start of the pandemic.