Michigan History Center reopens after a year of being closed

Black and white postcard shows a view of Singapore, Michigan. The town is now buried under the sand dunes near Saugatuck, Michigan. (Michigan History Center/Archives of Michigan)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan History Center in Lansing is all ready to open its doors to visitors after being closed for more than a year. The museum is currently following state guidelines, so the museum is recommending that unvaccinated guests where a mask while visiting.

The Michigan History Center takes guests on a tour through time, starting with the end of the Ice Age to the present.

The newest exhibit being offered focuses on the history of voters’ rights in the state.

The museum is open Friday to Sunday in August and will be open daily for visitors in September.