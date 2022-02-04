Michigan hits 2 million COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic

Medical staff members wearing special suits to protect against coronavirus discuss about treating a patient with coronavirus at an ICU of the Clinical hospital in Volgograd, Russia, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. Russia’s state coronavirus task force reported a total of 11.8 million confirmed cases in the pandemic and 331,349 deaths — by far the highest death toll in Europe. However, reports by Russia’s state statistics service Rosstat, which uses wider criteria for counting virus-linked deaths, revealed much higher numbers. (AP Photo/Alexandr Kulikov)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A little more than four months ago, Michigan recorded their 1 millionth coronavirus cases.

Today, Michigan surpassed two million cases.

Since Thursday, Michigan has seen 9,805 confirmed COVID-19 cases, a stark contrast from 18,803 cases from Tuesday and Wednesday.

With the 9,805 cases Friday, Michigan now has seen 2,009,221 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Though there has been a decline in confirmed cases, 209 deaths were reported for Thursday and Friday, with 155 of those deaths being confirmed during a Vital Records Review.

Ingham county has seen 50,829 total cases with 647 total deaths.

Eaton County has seen 21,194 total cases with 332 total deaths.

Clinton County has seen 33,036 total cases with 174 total deaths.

Jackson County has seen 33,144 total cases with 470 total deaths.

Courtesy: michigan.gov/coronavirus/

Approximately 65.3% of eligible Michiganders have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, putting the state 4.7% away from its goal. This number also includes children and teenagers who were previously ineligible for the vaccine.

With the FDA fully approving the Moderna vaccine for those ages 18 and up, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has renewed their calls to get vaccinated.

We now have two fully FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccines that have saved millions of lives throughout the pandemic. For Michiganders who have been waiting for this approval, now is the time to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine and join the nearly 6.5 million Michigan residents who have already received their first dose. The vaccine remains our best defense against the virus as we continue to face omicron and any future variants.” Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS

Now known as Spikevax, the Moderna vaccine was the second COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed in December 2020.

As of Feb. 3, more than 5.3 million primary and booster doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered in Michigan and more than 65% of Michiganders ages 5 and older have gotten at least their first dose of one of the safe, effective vaccines.

From Jan. 15, 2021, to Jan. 14, 2022, unvaccinated Michiganders accounted for 77.6% of COVID cases, 85% of hospitalizations and 83% of deaths.