LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan House of Representatives approved a bipartisan bill on Wednesday that aims to bring sexual abusers to justice and support survivors.

The legislation is a response to the failures uncovered during the Larry Nassar investigation, said Republican State Rep. Graham Filler in a statement.

One aspect of the legislation would improve the retention of medical records.

Another measure would prohibit anyone’s use of authority in a work setting over another person, preventing them from reporting sexual assault.

Other proposed regulations include permanently revoking the medical license of someone convicted of sexual misconduct under the guise of medical treatment, and making it illegal to expel a student from school who reports being the victim of sexual assault.

The bill package is now headed to the Michigan Senate.