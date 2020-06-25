Michigan House approves resolution supporting Great Lakes Tunnel in majority vote

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) – A majority of the Michigan House of Representatives voted to support the construction of the Great Lakes Tunnel Wednesday in approving House Resolution 282.

The Michigan House of Representatives is now calling on state and federal authorities to issue permits for the project by a vote of 80-28-1. The resolution called for an end to delay tactics and touted the significant job opportunities that will be created by the project.

“The Great Lakes Tunnel will protect the Lakes and ensure access to the energy we rely upon, all while creating jobs for Michigan workers,” said Geno Alessandrini, business manager for the Michigan Laborers District Council.

The Great Lakes Tunnel project will move a section of the already safe Line 5 pipeline currently located along the lakebed, and will make it even safer by burying it deep under the lakebed in a concrete tunnel.

“Michigan legislators approved the Great Lakes Tunnel project in 2018 and Wednesday’s vote in the Michigan House reiterates the strong support for the project at the Capitol,” said Jason Geer, President & CEO of the Michigan Oil and Gas Association. “This action proves once again that construction of the Great Lakes Tunnel is not a political issue and needs to begin as soon as possible.”

The Great Lakes Michigan Jobs coalition is made up of diverse organizations, including:

Lake Superior Community Partnership

Michigan Building and Construction Trades Council

Michigan Chamber of Commerce

Michigan Chemistry Council

Michigan Laborers Union

Michigan Manufacturers Association

Michigan Oil and Gas Association

Michigan Petroleum Association

Michigan Propane Gas Association

Midland Business Alliance

National Federation of Independent Business Michigan

Operating Engineers 324

Small Business Association of Michigan

American Petroleum Institute

The Line 5 pipeline delivers the fuel that homeowners and worksites count on to keep Michigan’s economy moving. The Tunnel project was approved in 2018 by a bipartisan majority in the state legislature.

