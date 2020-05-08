Michigan House Democrats call for prohibition of firearms in the State Capitol building

FILE – In this April 5, 2014, file photo, a man open carries a 1911 handgun while at a CCDL gun rights rally at the Connecticut state capitol in Hartford. The Democratic co-chairmen of the Judiciary Committee, Sen. Gary Winfield and Rep. Steve Stafstrom, have introduced a bill to revamp Connecticut’s 1999 “red flag” law, which was the first in the country to allow judges to order someone’s guns seized upon evidence they are a danger to themselves or others. The bill would add relatives, household members and medical professionals, including physicians, physician assistants, nurses and psychologists. (Mike Orazzi/The Bristol Press via AP, File)

LANSING, Mich., — The Michigan House Democratic Caucus formally requested — in a letter to the Michigan State Capitol Commission —to prohibit guns in the state Capitol.

The request calls for the immediate reversal of its long-standing policy that allows firearms within the statehouse.

By law, the Capitol Commission has exclusive authority to operate and manage the State Capitol building and an indisputable responsibility to ensure the safety of legislators, staff and the general public within the Capitol building, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel.

After individuals armed with assault rifles attempted to disrupt legislative proceedings outside the House floor and in the Senate gallery last week, a policy prohibiting firearms must be adopted to ensure the legislative process and representative democracy are not undermined through armed intimidation. Democrats expressed particular concern about the open carry of assault-style weapons.

“Prohibiting firearms within the Michigan State Capitol does not infringe on the constitutional right to bear arms,” said State Rep. and Democratic Caucus Chair Sarah Anthony (D-Lansing). “We must safeguard Michiganders’ constitutionally protected rights to speak, assemble and petition the government and protect legislators, staff and the general public from armed intimidation.”

Numerous states restrict or prohibit firearms in state capitols and public buildings, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, Louisiana, Nevada, South Carolina, South Dakota, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. Firearms are also prohibited in the U.S. Capitol and in many Michigan state government buildings.

The Capitol Commission has the statutory authority to immediately enact a prohibition of firearms and neither the Constitution nor any Michigan statute bars this policy change.

A copy of the letter is attached below:

Letter to Randall re Prohibiting Firearms FINAL

Clerk Gary Randall

Michigan State Capitol Commission State Capitol, Room H-70

Lansing, Michigan 48909

May 8, 2020

Re: Prohibiting Firearms Within the Michigan State Capitol Clerk Randall,

We are writing to request that the Michigan State Capitol Commission prohibit firearms within the Michigan State Capitol building, effective immediately. In particular, we are gravely concerned about open carry in the statehouse. The gravity of this matter cannot be overstated. The presence of firearms in the Capitol, especially the open carry of assault-style weapons, chills Michiganders’ constitutionally protected rights to speak, assemble, and petition their government. The Commission’s current policy invites armed intimidation of legislators, staff, and members of the general public that is injurious to the legislative process and undermines representative democracy. Recent events at the Capitol have left many of our colleagues and constituents disturbed and deeply concerned for their safety and well-being.

We each recognize and appreciate the right to bear arms, as guaranteed by both the United States and Michigan Constitutions. However, as Justice Antonin Scalia wrote in the U.S. Supreme Court’s seminal District of Columbia v Heller opinion: “the right secured by the Second Amendment is not unlimited. . . [T]he right was not a right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose.” 554 US 570, 626; 128 S Ct 2783, 2816; 171 L Ed 2d 637 (2008). A review of the relevant legal authority makes it readily apparent that neither the Constitution nor any Michigan statute bars the Commission from adopting a prohibition on firearms within the Capitol. In fact, in Heller, the Court explicitly noted that nothing in the Court’s “opinion should be taken to cast doubt on longstanding . . . laws forbidding the carrying of firearms in sensitive places such as schools and government

buildings. . .” Id. at 626-27 (emphasis added).

No Michigan law provides for the open carry of firearms. It is permitted because there

is no statute prohibiting the practice. However, as noted in Heller, the right to bear

Prohibiting Firearms Within the Michigan State Capitol Page 2

arms is not unlimited. The Legislature has already adopted a number of limitations on

who may openly carry a firearm and on which premises and on who may carry a

concealed pistol. For example, MCL 750.234d makes it a misdemeanor for an individual

to possess a firearm in a number of enumerated premises with certain exceptions.

Similarly, MCL 28.425o prohibits a person with a valid concealed pistol license (CPL)

from carrying concealed in certain premises. It is our understanding that the

Commission has heretofore interpreted the fact that open carry is generally permitted

elsewhere, and that no statute affirmatively bans firearms from the Capitol specifically,

to mean that Commission lacks the power to prohibit or otherwise regulate firearms

within the Capitol and on the grounds. However, while that interpretation may serve

the policy preferences of certain legislative leaders and admittedly allows the

Commission to avoid frivolous litigation from those who would challenge any

prohibition of firearms, it is not, in fact, an accurate statement of the law or the

Commission’s authority.

Where the Legislature has intended to prohibit specific units of government from

regulating firearms, it has done so explicitly. See MCL 123.1102. No such prohibition

exists in statute for the Commission. In the absence of such a prohibition, the

Commission may act. In fact, the Michigan Supreme Court has already addressed a

remarkably similar circumstance in Michigan Gun Owners, Inc. v Ann Arbor Public

Schools, 502 Mich 695, 918 NW2d 756 (2018). The Ann Arbor Public Schools (AAPS)

adopted a policy prohibiting the possession of firearms, including otherwise permitted

open carry by CPL licensees, on property owned or leased by AAPS during certain

times. The policy did permit concealed carry in alignment with the requirements of

MCL 28.425o. When the policy was challenged, the Michigan Supreme Court rejected

the notion that such a policy was expressly or impliedly preempted by state law and

characterized this conclusion as “straightforward.” Michigan Gun Owners, 502 Mich at

711. The Court observed that schools had not been preempted by the Legislature from

regulating firearms “quite possibly for reasons not difficult to imagine.” Id. We would

submit to the Commission that many of those reasons explain why the Capitol

Commission has not been prohibited from banning firearms in the Capitol and why, as

noted above, the U.S. Supreme Court has gone out of its way to explicitly take note of

the constitutionality of forbidding firearms in government buildings. Our request to

this Commission is nothing more than that you adopt a policy similar to those already

sustained by our state Supreme Court.

We should also note that Michigan is a notable outlier in permitting firearms in our

State Capitol, which is likely why images of heavily armed men attempting to

intimidate legislators outside the House floor and from the Senate gallery last week

drew national shock and outrage. The policy we are requesting is in line with the

approach taken by both the federal government and numerous other states. Carrying a

firearm on the grounds or in any of the United States Capitol buildings is prohibited. 40

USC 5104(e)(1)(A)(i). States that restrict or prohibit firearms in state facilities,

including numerous prohibitions specific to state capitols, include: Alabama, Arkansas,

California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota,

North Dakota, Louisiana, Nevada, South Carolina, South Dakota, Virginia, West

Prohibiting Firearms Within the Michigan State Capitol Page 3

Virginia, and Wisconsin. See 2011 AL OHJR 9; Ark Code Ann § 5-73-122(a)(1); Cal

Penal Code § 171c; Colo Rev Stat § 18-12-105, Conn Gen Stat § 2-1e(c); Fla Stat §

790.06(12); Ga Code Ann § 16-11-127(b)(1); Idaho EO 2004-07; 430 Ill Comp Stat

66/65(a)(3); Iowa Code § 8A.322(3); Minn Stat § 609.66, subd 1g(a); ND Cent Code §

62.1-02-05(1); La Rev Stat § 40:1379.3(N); Nev Rev Stat Ann § 218A.905(8); SC Code

Ann § 10-11-320; SD Codified Laws § 22-14-23; Virginia General Assembly Weapons

Policy; W Va Code § 61-6-19(b); Wis Stat § 941.235(1).

This Commission is charged by statute with the duty of operating and managing the

Michigan State Capitol. MCL 4.1946. It is your responsibility to ensure that legislators,

staff, and the general public are safe within the walls of our statehouse. Failing to

address the threat of armed intimidation in the Capitol is shirking that all-important

responsibility. The Commission can no longer hide behind specious claims that it lacks

the authority to act on this matter. Action is long overdue.

We respectfully request that the Commission act without delay to prohibit firearms

within the Michigan State Capitol and take any and all other steps that are necessary

to communicate and enforce such a policy.

Sincerely yours,

Christine Greig

House Democratic Leader Michigan House of Representatives

Sarah Anthony

House Democratic Caucus Chair

Michigan House of Representatives

