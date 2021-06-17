Michigan House Democrats introduce high-speed internet access legislation

Michigan

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – New legislation was introduced this week by House Democrats with the goal of bringing more high-speed internet to more homes and businesses. According to a statement released by Michigan House Democrats, House Bills 5032-5040 are a part of a plan to expand high-speed internet access alongside Gov. Whitmer’s creation of the Office of High-Speed Internet within the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

Representative Helena Scott emphasized that internet access is an issue that impacts everyone,

Lack of access to high-speed internet is an issue that impacts both rural and urban communities. The days of viewing the internet as a luxury are behind us. Creating more accessible, affordable high-speed internet is necessary to attract and retain good-paying jobs and talented workers to our state.”

The bills would, according to House Democrats:

  • Appropriate $400 million in available federal funding to expand high-speed internet access to underserved areas across Michigan.
  • Allocate $25 million to help schools purchase mobile hotspots for students.
  • Codify the Office of High-Speed Internet, recently announced by the governor.
  • Make high-speed internet more affordable to working families.

House Democratic Leader Donna Lasinki explained why high-speed internet access should be a top priority,

Expanding access to high-speed internet continues to be one of my top priorities. COVID-19 has highlighted the importance of fast, reliable internet to ensure Michigan’s workforce and economy remains competitive and students have access to a quality education. Accessible and affordable high-speed internet is more vital than ever, and I look forward to working with my colleagues to make this a reality for all Michiganders.”

House Bills 5032-5040 have been referred to the House Committee on Communications and Technology.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar