Michigan House of Representatives passes a budget for the upcoming fiscal year

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) –Today the Michigan House of Representatives passed a budget for the upcoming fiscal year. Investments include: health care, child care, education and infrastructure.

State Representative Sarah Anthony released the following statement supporting the budget:

“This budget is a big win for Lansing. Over $1 million will go toward public safety, which will help address the surge in violence that we’ve witnessed over the last year and ensure the security of our state government. An additional sum of over $300,000 will help fill the funding gap for Ingham County’s Advance Peace Street Outreach and the Peacemaker Fellowship Gun Violence Prevention Program — crucial components of our violence-prevention strategy.” State Representative Sarah Anthony

Anthony secured $4.5 million in behavioral health funding to repurpose the McLaren Greenlawn campus, consolidate their services and expand their capacity. Anthony also helped to secure $2 million for a new performing arts center that will serve as a venue for live music.

A five percent increase in operations funding will also go towards Michigan’s public universities and community colleges.