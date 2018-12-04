Michigan House panel votes to gut wage, paid leave laws
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Bills to scale back Michigan's new minimum wage hike and mandatory paid sick leave law are advancing in the Republican-led Legislature.
A House panel backed the legislation on party lines Tuesday. The full House may approve the bills later Tuesday before they move to Gov. Rick Snyder, who has not said where he stands.
To prevent the ballot initiatives from going to electorate, where they would be much harder to change if voters had passed them, GOP lawmakers approved them in September so they could alter them now with majority votes.
The business community supports delaying the boost in the minimum wage until at least 2030 and limiting paid sick time requirements to employers with 50 or more workers. Opponents say the move is illegal and an insult to voters.
