Michigan House passes sports betting

In the midst of the Michigan Heartbeat Coalition gathering signatures for a 'Heartbeat bill.'

The group took a step away this afternoon to react to Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the House Democrats plans on expanding abortion laws.

"Her colors as a radical were shown yesterday." said Corey Shankleton.

He is President of the Michigan Heartbeat Coalition.

He is talking about Governor Gretchen Whitmer, after she introduced a plan Tuesday to expand abortion laws.

In reaction Shankleton and Pro Life Activist from across the state, gathered to make sure their voices are heard.

"One of the avenues we are using is the heart beat petition. Were gathering the signatures, we need 340,000 valid signatures to present to Legislator by December 30th. We have assurance, they will adopt it." Shankleton added.

Sarah Wallett is a Chief Medical Officer for Planned Parenthood.

She said yesterday that the states abortion laws are 'outdated and unconstitutional' and Michigan is ready for a change.

"Access to abortion is vital not to just Michigan women, but also families and the state. Being proactive is a statement we wont allow some of those restrictions, that place women's health and lives at risk to happen here. Michigan deserves better." said Sarah Wallett, Chief Medical Officer for Planned Parenthood.

What is next for the Michigan Heartbeat Coalition.

"Were going to continue to push, were not going anywhere, were not going away. Especially with what the Governors recently put forward. We wont go anywhere until we know Michigan is firmly Pro-Life." said Shankleton.