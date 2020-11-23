Michigan House Speaker said President Trump didn’t ask for election interference

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich (WLNS) -- The Livingston County Sheriff's Office hosted its 4th annual 'Cram the Cruiser' event on Saturday.

They were collecting both food and donations, which will all benefit the food banks in Livingston County.

The Sheriff's Office said they donate about 15,000 pounds of food each year.

"Obviously with this year being what we're dealing with, with COVID and the pandemic and everything else, people are in need and we're so thankful we're able to do this, this year especially." Said Jeff Warder Undersheriff, Livingston County.

Several area grocery stores participated in the event including Kroger, Aldi, Busch's Fresh Food Market, and Walmart.

The event was a collaboration between 8 different law enforcement agencies within the county.