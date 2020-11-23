Michigan House Speaker said President Trump didn’t ask for election interference

FILE – In this Jan. 30, 2020 file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, right, and House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, left, speak to the media at the Michigan Capitol in Lansing, Mich. Shirkey and Chatfield are headed to the White House on Friday as President Donald Trump made an extraordinary and sure-to-be futile attempt to block Joe Biden’s victory in the battleground state and subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election. (AP Photo/David Eggert)

MICHIGAN (AP) — House Speaker Lee Chatfield and Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, were 2 of the several Michigan lawmakers who were invited to meet with the President.

Many people believed they were called to the Nations Capitol by Mr. Trump to influence the election results.

On Sunday, Chatfield said, the President didn’t ask lawmakers to “break the law” or “interfere” with the election.

On Saturday, Shirkey and Chatfield said they have not yet been made aware of any information that will change the outcome of the election in Michigan.

If the Board of Canvassers does not confirm the results, and it is not ordered by the Michigan Supreme court, Chatfield said “Now we have a constitutional crisis.”

