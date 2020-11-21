Michigan Humanities receives $50,000 grant to explore civic participation

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) Michigan Humanities is the recipient of $50,000 from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation and Federation of State Humanities Councils to participate in the national “Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative. This program will explore civic participation as it relates to electoral engagement in a multivocal democracy. This initiative will take place in 43 states across the country until the spring of 2021.

Michigan Humanities will present a series of virtual state-wide conversations that will examine

the electoral process by exploring Michigan’s urban-rural divide and the influence of social

media. These conversations will bring together humanities professionals and Michiganders

and provide a place for open dialogue and learning. The first event will take place on Thursday,

December 3, at 7 p.m. via a Zoom webinar format. Registration can be found on the Michigan

Humanities website: www.michiganhumanities.org.

“We are delighted to take pare in this partnership to discuss important electoral issues so relevant in our society,” said Shelly Hendrick Kasprzycki, President and CEO of Michigan Humanities. “Our scholars will offer excellent discussion leadership about the influences on our electoral process and the differences in urban and rural civic participation.”

The first conversation on December 3 will discuss the history and impact the urban-rural divide in Michigan has had on local, state, and federal elections. The discussion will be led by Dr.

Kevin G. Lorentz II and Dr. Thomas Henthorn, both from the University of Michigan at Flint.

Future conversations in early 2021 will focus on the effects social media has had on how we

consume information, inform our decisions, and how it has had impacts on recent elections.

These conversations will be led by Dr. Jayson Dibble. Dr. Dibble, Ph.D., is currently

an associate professor in the Department of Communication at Hope College, Holland, Michigan.

Michigan Humanities inspires Michiganders to come together in creative and freely expressed

ways to deepen our understanding of ourselves and enrich our communities. In carrying out

this mission, Michigan Humanities builds awareness and excitement for humanities in everyday

life, achieves best practices and sustainability for all humanities programs and services in Michigan.

To learn more about these events and other funding opportunities, please visit the Michigan

Humanities website at www.michiganhumanities.org.