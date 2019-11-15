Michigan hunters have sights set on the opening day of firearm deer season

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - The acting Lansing superintendent will be on administrative leave during the harassment investigation.

Mark Coscarella requested to be placed on leave and the Lansing School District Board of Education has agreed to place him on voluntary paid non-disciplinary administrative leave until further notice while the investigation continues.

The Board of Education approved a resolution at a meeting tonight.

Deputy Superintendent Delsa Chapman will serve as Interim Acting Superintendent.

Chapman has been employed in the Lansing School District for more than 28 years.