LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Thousands of Michigan hunters are aiming to take down a buck or doe as opening day of firearm deer season begins Friday.
The Department of Natural Resources’ annual forecast says overall deer numbers are low in the Upper Peninsula and buck sightings have been limited.
Baiting and feeding deer remain illegal in the Lower Peninsula and parts of the Upper Peninsula, a policy meant to prevent spread of chronic wasting disease.
State lawmakers have approved bills to lift the ban but the governor has not signed them.
Over 550,000 people hunted for deer in Michigan last year. The season runs through Nov. 30.
Michigan hunters have sights set on the opening day of firearm deer season
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Thousands of Michigan hunters are aiming to take down a buck or doe as opening day of firearm deer season begins Friday.