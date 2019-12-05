Michigan hunting and harvesting opportunities

Michigan has many winter fur harvesting opportunities for residents and visitors.



Warm up for a fun read of the 2019 Fur Harvester Digest to get season dates, unit boundaries, bag limits and other regulations you’ll want to be aware of before heading out.



HUNTING



Residents hunting bobcats in Units A, B, and C can begin on January 1st all the way through March 1st. Unit D is open January 1st through February 1st while Units E and F is January 1st through the 11th.



Statewide coyote hunting is open year-round, while raccoon hunting is open through January 31st.



Grey and red foxes can be hunted statewide through March 1st.



TRAPPING



Residents can trap badger in Zone 3 till March 1st. Beavers in Units A and B are open through April 12th while Unit C cuts off on March 31st.



For non-residents beaver in Units A and B go till April 12th, while Unit C is from December 15th through March 31st.



Residents can trap bobcats in Units A and B from December 1st through February 1st while Units C through F are open from December 10th through 20th.



Statewide gray and red coyote and foxes are open through March 1st statewide.



Fisher and Marten in Zone 1 except for Drummond Island is December 6th through the 15th.



Muskrat and mink in Zones 1 through 3 goes till March 1st.



Residents can trap otter in Units A and B through April 12th while Unit C goes till March 31st.



Raccoon is available statewide till March 31st.



The 2019 fur harvester license is valid May 1st, 2019 through April 30th, 2020.