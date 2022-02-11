LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Delays at the US-Canadian border aren’t just impacting the auto industry. Other industries are Michigan are scrambling to solve their supply pipeline issues



The protests against COVID vaccinations and other mandates have lasted for weeks,m and now it’s on Michigan’s doorstep. Manufacturers and agriculture leaders say its another issue to balance

“We’re trying to recover from the pandemic. Companies like Pfizer are helping lead the globe in fact, with solving through vaccinations. But we need this solved and we don’t need one more barrier to get in our way,” said Mike Johnston from the Michigan Manufacturers Association.

He said the industry has already faced several issues, from talent and chip shortages to weakened supply chains.

Chuck Lippstreu, president of the Michigan Agri-Business Association said this adds to an on-going truck driver shortage.

“That’s why we are especially concerned about the recent developments at the US-Canada border. With a new vaccine requirement from the Biden administration and the Canadian government, that takes the number of drivers we already have and shrinks it further,” said Lippstreu.

Johnston calls the protests delaying and blocking border traffic an illegal blockage that his members are scrabbling to get around

“Companies are trying to find other routes. Some are utilizing the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron and Sarnia,” he said. “Some companies are going to extraordinary efforts of flying parts to other locations.”

“For all intents and purposes, the border is shut down and crippling trade,” said Johnston

While he said the association is staying out of the politics behind the protests, he hopes it gets resolved peacefully. Lippstreu said his group is pressing both the Canadian and American governments to allow vaccination exceptions for international truckers.

“You’re not going to find a group more proud of what they do and what they contribute to our Michigan economy, but they have to be able to move the products they grow to markets around the world, including right across the border to Canada and right now that’s a real challenge,” said Lippstreu.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer called on Canadian federal and local governments to de-escalate what she called an economic blockade earlier this week. Johnston said more than $325 million cross the border daily in the form of goods, money he said the state industries are losing out on.