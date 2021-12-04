Michigan International Speedway revs up it’s holiday toy drive

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WLNS)—Today hundreds of cars lined up inside of Michigan International Speedway ready to take their vehicles on the track to live out their dreams as a NASCAR driver.

But before they took the track they had to donate either a new toy or canned food items. All set to go to families in need in Jackson and Lenawee counties this holiday season. It’s part of the speedway’s thirteenth annual MIS Cares toy drive.

“We know this is a tough time of year for a lot of families, so people coming out and dropping off toys and non-perishable foods for Jackson and Lenawee county it’s just a huge help and it’s just one small part that we can do,” said Marketing Manager for Michigan International Speedway, Jenna Salazar.

It’s a tradition started with the help of Bill Morris. He’s been serving families in Jackson county through Toys for Tots for nearly 50 years. He says because of the pandemic the list of families in need this holiday season keeps growing.

“I can’t give you a number because I don’t know because it keeps going up every day.”

Today he wasn’t alone in his mission to give back. Members of the ROTC and Marine corps from across the state came to lend a helping hand.

“We’re all doing the same thing. We are all out here showing support, so it’s good to be part of and be out here with other branches and showing our support for the community as one,” said Jackson Recruiter RSS, Edgar Hernadez.

Drivers say going around the track was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and morris says it’s a chance to change people’s lives.

“It gives them a joyous and Merry Christmas.”

If you weren’t able to make it out today there are still ways to donate. For a list of resources, there is a link below.

https://jackson-mi.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/default.aspx?nPageID=100&nPreviewInd=200&nRedirectInd=3