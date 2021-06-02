Michigan International Speedway to open at full capacity in August

CONCORD, NC – JANUARY 22: A general view of the NASCAR logo displayed during the NASCAR Sprint Media Tour hosted by Lowe’s Motor Speedway at the NASCAR Research and Development Center January 22, 2009 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jason Smith/Getty Images for NASCAR)

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WLNS) – Michiganders can expect rubber to meet the road this August, as the Michigan International Speedway (MIS) will be opening its facilities to full capacity for the NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400 race from August 20th to 22nd.

It will be the first time in two years that fans will be allowed to visit the two mile track.

MIS President Rick Brenner has expressed his enthusiasm for the opening of the track:

“No race weekend is complete without fans and we are beyond excited and ready to welcome them back to Michigan International Speedway with no restrictions. We are very appreciative of state, local and regional officials for the support and collaboration to welcome fans back for a safe and entertaining race experience.”

According to NASCAR , they won’t require masks or other restrictions. Officials plan to work closely with local and state government and health officials throughout the summer and adjust health and safety protocols as necessary.

Any updates will be made available on www.mispeedway.com.

Those looking to attend the August race, can get tickets starting at $39.

Campsite cost will start at $160. Campers have the option to move into select campgrounds on Thursday of race week starting at $130. Kids 12 and under are admitted free on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, tickets for kids 12 and under start at $10.

NASCAR tickets are available for purchase via phone at 888-905-7223 or online at mispeedway.com. Fans can view the full 2021 NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedules and purchase tickets at nascar.com/tickets.