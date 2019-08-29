Michigan is in on settlement talks with some drug makers

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says the state is involved in settlement talks with some drug makers accused of fueling the nation’s opioid addiction crisis, even though it not has yet sued.

Nessel’s office is in the process of hiring a law firm to help bring lawsuits. But she said Thursday that her office is participating in ongoing negotiations between a multi-state team and some drug manufacturers.

An Oklahoma judge this week found Johnson & Johnson responsible for fueling the state’s opioid crisis and ordered it to pay $572 million. Nessel says in the wake of that judgment, other drug companies want to “get these cases settled sooner rather than later.”

She says she is “very hopeful” Michigan will settle with some manufacturers “in the near future.”