LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A survey recently named the nation’s top destinations, with Michigan making the top 20 list at No. 18.

While Mackinac Island was recently picked as the top tourist spot in the country, 17 other states outranked the two-peninsula state for the best overall to visit.

Illinois came in at No. 3, and Ohio ranked in the top 10 at No. 6.

The reason for Michigan’s lower ranking is the state’s rather unique weather.

Lake Michigan is a blessing when it comes to outdoor fun, but a curse as the lake also devours sunshine as it crosses to the eastern side of the state.

According to 6 News meteorologist Jim Geyer, in a lot of places, people like it that way.

If you want the most sunshine, head to Arizona, which has a daily 86% sunshine rate.