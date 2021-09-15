Michigan jobless rate went down in August

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Michigan’s seasonal adjusted jobless rate went down by 4.7 percent, below the national average and the lowest ever since March 2020, according to the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget.

“Michigan’s labor market indicators displayed an only minimal change in August,” said Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives. “However, total employment and payroll jobs both continued to edge up over the month.”

Ever since August 2020, the national jobless rate fell by 3.2 percent, while the statewide rate declined by 3.8 percent. Michigan’s economy also grew 7.6 percent in the first quarter of 2021.

“Michigan’s economy is headed in the right direction, but we know we still have more to do to get Michiganders back to work,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “Our unemployment rate is below the national average, businesses are staffing up, and personal income is up 19.1%, year over year, the fourth-highest nationwide. There is plenty to be optimistic about, but despite eight straight months of declining unemployment, we have more to do to ensure every family, community, and small business can thrive as we usher in a new era of prosperity for our state.”

Michigan’s August employment levels:

Employment in Michigan in August 2021 remained 241,000, or 5.1 percent, below the February 2020 pre-pandemic total.

The number of unemployed in the state was 39,000, or 21.3, percent higher than pre-pandemic levels.

The August 2021 Michigan jobless rate of 4.7 percent was a full percentage point above the February 2020 rate of 3.7 percent.

“I have laid out a range of plans that utilize the massive influx of federal funds we have received to make game-changing investments in the kitchen table,” Gov. Whitmer said, “fundamental issues that matter most to Michiganders. This includes a plan to expand access to childcare, invest in small businesses and entrepreneurship, upgrade our state and local parks, build affordable housing units, bolster public health departments and mental health resources, and more.”