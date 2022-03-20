HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)—It’s a bond that goes back centuries. For Olivia Pfund and Julie Conant, it’s a relationship that’s put into play every week with their search and rescue dogs Layla and Kamarie.

“This is amazing what these dogs can do,” said Certified Dog handler, Julie Conant.

Today was part of a four-day training for K9 search teams from across the state. It’s led by a non-profit that helps train dogs so law enforcement can call on them at a moment’s notice, and to stay ready they need to practice.

“She’s a German shepherd. She’s really high energy. So I really just wanted a job for her and we decided you know this is something that is a job and it’s also helping other people so it’s kind of a win-win,” said K9 Rescue handler in training, Olivia Pfund.

Experts say our bodies lose 40,000 skin cells a minute. Those cells then turn into a gas that with a sniff of their noses these dogs can pick up from more than a football field away to find someone in need.

“It’s really incredible and we don’t understand it fully you know scientists, no one fully understands it but to see it in action is really just amazing,” said Pfund.

Once found they signal their handlers.

“Oh show me,” shouted Conant.

Conant says it’s a job only these four-legged friends could pull off.

“The number of calls that we get shows how important it is because if you’ve got an elderly person or a young child that’s out in the field. If the police department calls us immediately we can get out there. Get that victim back and safe and sound where they should be.”

It can take up to two years for these dogs to get certified. Pfunt and Layla are almost there, and with every task, their love for one another gets stronger and stronger.

“We have to have a trusting relationship. You know I have to trust her that she’s going to do her job right and she has to trust me that I am going to give her the hot dog she gets at the end.”