LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A new statewide campaign is aimed at helping educate Michigan residents about the sources of lead in and around their homes.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services campaign not only includes information about possible lead sources, but also ways residents can protect themselves.
The campaign includes advertising and a new website.
There is no safe level of lead in the blood and it is especially dangerous for children and pregnant women. It impacts child brain development and can contribute to miscarriages.
“We want no child in Michigan to be exposed to lead, and this educational campaign is an important part of that effort,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health.
Michigan adopted one of the nation’s toughest lead rules for drinking water in 2018 that requires removal of lead service lines and makes water sampling requirements tougher.
Michigan launches statewide lead awareness campaign
LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A new statewide campaign is aimed at helping educate Michigan residents about the sources of lead in and around their homes.