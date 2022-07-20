LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Moneypox is a growing issue in the United States, and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has launched a website to help Michiganders stay educated on the disease.

The monkeypox virus (MPV) belongs to the Orthopoxvirus genus, which includes the variola virus, vaccinia virus and the cowpox virus. The virus is not related to chickenpox.

The site covers a variety of information, including the signs and symptoms of the monkeypox virus, the number of cases in the state, info for healthcare providers regarding testing and more.

“MDHHS is working closely with our federal partners, local health departments and health care providers across the state in response to this outbreak. MPV is a viral illness that spreads primarily through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, bodily fluids or prolonged face-to-face contact. It is important to remember that the risk to the general public is low. However, Michiganders with concerns about MPV should see their provider to be evaluated for testing.” Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive

As of Wednesday, Michigan has tracked the following monkeypox cases:

If infected with monkeypox, MDHHS recommends contacting a health care provider for evaluation.

CDC is urging health care providers in the United States to be alert for patients who have rash illnesses consistent with MPV.

“While many of those affected in the current global outbreaks are men who have sex with men, anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has MPV can get the illness,” a statement from MDHHS said.

Currently, there are no treatments for MPV infections, but drugs that protect against smallpox can be used to prevent and treat MPV infections.

Michigan has received a limited supply of the vaccine.

Local health departments may initiate contact with eligible individuals who have been identified as a close contact to an MPV case about receiving the vaccine.

Those who have had contact with someone who has MPV are asked to please contact their local health department for more information.

Click here to get information about federal vaccine allocations and will be updated every Wednesday.