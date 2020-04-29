Michigan lawmaker Justin Amash announces bid for the White House

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – A western Michigan member of congress has announced his plan to run for President of the United States.
U.S. Rep. Justin Amash is hoping to be the Libertarian Party nominee, according to a series of tweets posted Tuesday evening.
“We’re ready for a presidency that will restore respect for our Constitution and bring people together,” he tweeted. “I’m excited and honored to be taking these first steps toward serving Americans of every background as president.”
In 2016, Libertarian presidential nominee Gary Johnson, a former governor of New Mexico, was on the ballot in every state and won a little over 3% of the national vote.
The Amash for America Exploratory Committee has launched a campaign website for the fifth-term representative for Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District.
Amash was first elected to represent Michigan’s 3rd congressional district in the 2010 tea party wave.
The website says in part, “We’re ready for an honest, principled president who will defend the Constitution and put individuals first.”
Whether a strong Amash showing on Election Day could hurt the Republican candidate or the Democratic candidate more remains unclear.
Amash made headlines as an opponent of President Donald Trump before leaving the Republican Party on July 4th of last year to become an independent.
Amash suggested he was considering a run for the White House earlier this month.