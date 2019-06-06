Michigan lawmaker seeks help for opioid use

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Rep. Larry Inman is seeking treatment for his long-term use of prescription painkillers.

An attorney for Rep. Inman says the opioids were prescribed to Inman after a number of major surgeries in the last several years.

His attorney went on to say Inman and his physicians “will continue to evaluate his ability to effectively serve his constituency as his treatment progresses.”

The Northern Michigan lawmaker has been facing pressure to resign after being charged in an alleged scheme to trade votes for campaign money.

Inman is accused of urging a union to gather campaign contributions from other labor groups to ensure legislators would block repeal of a wage law. He says his text messages have been misinterpreted.