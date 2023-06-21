LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Legislators said yes to a bill package that would strengthen penalties for sexual abuse disguised as medical treatment.

The legislation comes nearly seven years since Larry Nassar’s arrest.

The former Michigan State University doctor who sexually assaulted his patients for nearly two decades.

On Wednesday, lawmakers moved one step closer to strengthening state laws when it comes to sexual assault.

Senate bills 66 through 73 and bill 236 address different parts of Michigan law.

Last week, the legislation passed in the state senate.

One bill now requires that the state’s education department provide sexual assault and harassment material to 6th through 12 graders.

Another bill bans medical professionals from disguising a medical treatment for reason for sexual penetration.

Violators will be charged with a felony with a maximum sentence of 20 to 25 years in prison.

“Patients should feel safe when they walk into a doctor’s office and any medical professional who violates that trust with abuse or harassment needs to face strict penalties,” said state representative Carol Glanville. “Ensuring that any medical professional who uses their authority to abuse a patient can help make sure that these kinds of abuses do not happen.”

A sentiment shared by many lawmakers is that they are proud to stand behind these bills as survivors in the state and future generations deserve change.