Michigan lawmakers react to House vote to impeach President Trump

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — As the United States House voted to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time in his term, Michigan lawmakers are reacting and issuing their responses.

Congressman John Moolenaar voted against impeachment proceedings this week in the House of Representatives and he made the following statement on the issue:

“There is now less than a week left in President Trump’s term. The Constitution is very clear on that and President-elect Biden will take office on the 20th. Next week is an opportunity for the nation to move forward and we should do that without another impeachment.”

Congressman Moolenaar, who condemned the violence last week, has also signed on to a bipartisan letter being sent to President Trump calling on him to address the nation and urge all Americans not to disrupt the transfer of power in the week ahead. Congressman Moolenaar and his colleagues write in the letter that:

“Radical groups have posted videos, statements, and graphics calling for people to return to the Capitol to, once again, forcefully contest the presidential election results and disrupt our democratic process. We are deeply concerned that this dangerous propaganda, left unchecked, will lead to mass violence and put lives at risk. Further violent assaults on the Capitol or other democratic institutions will also undermine the peaceful transition of power that makes our great nation a beacon of democracy for the world.”

The letter is being led by Republican Tom Reed of New York and Democrat Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey. The full text of the letter should be available on their websites after it is sent.

Congressman Tim Walberg (MI-07) also agreed with Rep. Moolenar in voting against the impeachment of President Trump, adding that the House went ahead with the impeachment vote without “seriously (examining) evidence.”



“With only a week to go in the President’s term, I oppose Speaker Pelosi’s ill-advised attempt to rush an impeachment resolution through the House of Representatives. All standard deliberative processes have been ignored, including a failure to hold any hearings, seriously examine evidence, or make the requisite case. The Senate cannot possibly be able to even begin considering the resolution until after the President leaves office. This act will only deepen the nation’s divisions at a time of heightened turmoil.



“America witnessed sickening violence at the U.S. Capitol last week that we must universally condemn. In wake of the mayhem, we cannot retreat to our partisan corners. In this moment, we should find ways to bridge the divide and commit to dialing back the political rhetoric. It is time to focus on a peaceful transition of power, move forward as a country, and prioritize the issues important to our constituents.” Congressman Tim Walberg (MI-07)

Senator Gary Peters released a statement after the house voted to impeach the president.