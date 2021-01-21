Michigan lawmakers react to President Biden’s new orders

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan lawmakers today reacted to President Biden’s new executive actions taken in his first day in office, some of which reversed the decisions made by former President Donald Trump.

Several executive actions will make changes to the U.S. response to COVID-19 and try to relieve the financial strain on Americans resulting from the pandemic.

Other executive actions directly target and undo Mr. Trump’s actions on the environment, immigration, the U.S. census, and regulatory changes.

President Biden signed three executive orders: implementing a mask mandate on federal property, increasing support for underserved communities and rejoining the Paris climate accord.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said he is looking forward to re-joining the Paris Climate Accords to make cities more liveable.

“Against this urgent backdrop, Climate Mayors applaud and endorse President Biden’s decision to rejoin the Paris Agreement. With the stakes so high, we are eager to collaborate with a federal administration committed to urgent, bold climate action at the national and international levels. As leaders on the ground, we keenly understand that climate action will not only protect human civilization and prevent irreparable climate disruption, but will also make American cities cleaner, healthier and more equitable,” Schor wrote.

Biden is also expected to end the Keystone XL pipeline and revoke oil and gas development at national wildlife monuments, among 14 other actions, which you can view here.

To do this, Biden’s climate adviser Gina McCarthy explained the Biden administration will discard or redo more than 100 “harmful” presidential proclamations, memoranda or permits signed by the Trump administration that the new administration views as detrimental to the environment.

Rep. Tim Walberg pushed back and said President Biden’s plan to shut down the pipeline will negatively impact jobs: “Shutting down the Keystone XL pipeline is a disappointing decision. Right out of the gate, President Biden is taking actions that will eliminate good-paying jobs, hinder economic growth, and undermine America’s energy independence.”